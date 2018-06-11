BELTON — The Bell County Commissioners Court is searching for the right solution to address two 90-degree turns on Chaparral Road in south Killeen.
Although the commissioners have discussed how to improve its portion of the road for several years, they now have a new pressure point.
The Killeen Independent School District plans to build a new high school on Chaparral Road by fall 2022.
Commissioners Tim Brown and John Fisher — both of whom represent Killeen — have been in talks with landowners to acquire right of way to potentially build a new county road from the northern right-angle turn on Chaparral.
The extension, Brown said, would be carried straight to East Trimmier Road, forming a T intersection. The remaining length of Chaparral Road, where the southern 90-degree turn is, would become a spur, the commissioner explained.
Landowners are open to giving the county right of way to do this, Brown added.
“Is a new intersection on Trimmier a problem?” Commissioner Bill Schumann asked.
The city of Killeen acknowledged that East Trimmier Road needs to be upgraded, Fisher said. But, from the county perspective, a T intersection would not soften the two 90-degree turns on Chaparral, he explained.
There is another route option — one that is doable, but is more difficult to make a reality. This route would cut across the land and connect to the existing Chaparral-East Trimmier intersection.
Cutting across, Brown pointed out, would mean Bell County would have to seek more right of way.
“The question is: What is the best route to get this thing through there where it still can be expanded in the future into a loop but it also fits (the school’s) planning?” Brown said.
Commissioner Russell Schneider asked if the county could build between the new high school and the other proposed campus near Chaparral Road.
“It becomes a different matter,” Brown said.
Fisher recently visited residents to discuss the route options.
“They said we can go up top or we can go down here, but, please, don’t go right through the middle of our houses,” Fisher said, recounting his conversations.
The county could soften the western part of the road, Fisher said. That would only involve Bell County, and would be built up to a county-standard road.
“We figured we could go ahead and get our part,” Brown said. “The big hiccup is the two 90-degree turns. That’s what started this conversation several years ago. If we can at least get those curves out, we’re then making the situation better. It’s now more complicated now that they’ve bought the campuses.”
Ultimately, Chaparral would need to become a four-lane road that is similar to Stan Schlueter Loop, Brown said.
“If nothing else, we can go ahead and get the right of way for our portion so that, even, if we can build two lanes now and have room to expand it to four later on,” Brown said.
Brown said the county cannot build and fund the entire project — which requires cooperation from the Killeen school district and the cities of Killeen and Harker Heights.
Killeen’s challenge, Fisher said, will be money. Killeen has projected that it will see a budget shortfall of about $2 million for the upcoming fiscal year 2019, according to earlier Herald reports.
