Bell County Deputy Constables

Bell County Deputy Constables, from left, Mike Copeland, Isen Ismaili, and Martha Dominguez along with volunteers help prep a meal for six-year-old Marquise Floyd at Ari's Restaurant on Thanksgiving.

 Monique Brand | Herald

Four Bell County deputy constables replaced their uniforms with comfy clothes, gloves and aprons for Thanksgiving. 

On Thursday at Ari’s Italian Restaurant in Harker Heights, Precinct 4 Deputy Constables Martha Dominguez, Mike Copeland, Isen Ismaili and Bobby Clemmons served and delivered dozens of meals to the public and first responders.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

Staff Reporter

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald fulltime in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. Monique grew up in Killeen.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.