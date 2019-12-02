1. Yes. Only seven of 57 campuses scored a B, with no A’s. That’s worrisome.

2. Yes. Two KISD high schools received F’s. The other two had D’s. Unacceptable.

. No. Local districts have high mobility, which has a negative impact on scores.

4. No. The study uses different factors than TEA, which grades the schools higher.

5. Unsure. Most schools in the area scored low, so it’s hard to put into context.

