A Bell County jury on Thursday returned a verdict of guilty in a Harker Heights shooting death case from 2017, an official said.
“The jury was out for 6 and a half hours and there will be a punishment hearing on Friday morning,” said Assistant District Attorney Mike Waldman, on Thursday.
Now it is up to Judge Paul LePak, who presides over the 264th Judicial District Court, to decide the punishment for Larry Leshawn Thomas, Jr., 20, after a sentencing hearing during which family members of victim Jose Antonio Hernandez, 28, will testify.
The punishment range for murder is 5-99 years or life in prison, according to the Texas Penal Code.
The trial started with jury selection and testimony on Monday through closing arguments and the reading of the court’s charge and jury instructions on Thursday.
Credibility
The jury of eight women and four men were tasked with weighing the credibility of Thomas, who testified in his own defense for about an hour on Wednesday.
On the stand, Thomas admitted to shooting a pistol toward the Hummer that Hernandez was driving after a confrontation and a pursuit through a Heights neighborhood on September 5, 2017.
Hernandez was killed by a single gunshot wound to the face, critically injuring the carotid artery and the spinal cord before exiting through the back of his neck, according to the testimony of Tracy Dyer, M.D., the deputy chief medical examiner at the Dallas County Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences.
Thomas’ defense attorney, Michael White, attempted to convince the jury that the shooting was in self-defense because Hernandez was aggressively pursuing Thomas, in a Lincoln Navigator, after an argument in a Dollar General parking lot on Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard.
White repeatedly asked questions about the hatchet that Hernandez had, the distance between the two vehicles during the pursuit, and emphasized that a witness in Hernandez’s vehicle called 911 because he would not stop the pursuit even after Thomas fired the first gunshots.
Thomas, on Wednesday, faced a lengthy cross-examination by Waldman, who used testimony and evidence to attack the defendant’s credibility. Thomas gave repeated false statements to police in two separate interviews in the two days after the murder. At one point, Thomas told police that another man had done the shooting.
“I lied about everything...I didn’t think it would escalate like this,” Thomas said on the stand Wednesday.
“Now for the first time ever you’re saying self-defense ... but you’re guilty all day long of felony murder,” Waldman said.
“I didn’t murder that man in cold blood,” Thomas said in response.
When asked by Waldman, Thomas said he did not know what kind of pistol it was and, after the shooting, gave the weapon away to a friend whose name he could not recall.
Sept. 5, 2017
Law enforcement witnesses on Tuesday, using a combination of surveillance video evidence and witness statements, said that a verbal confrontation happened between the two men during which Thomas lifted his shirt to display a handgun and Hernandez was in possession of a hatchet.
A witness who was in the car with Hernandez told police that his friend had the hatchet in his lap during the argument but did not raise it, said Lt. Ben Duiker, lead detective on the case, on Tuesday. Thomas said during his testimony that Hernandez did lift the hatchet, which Thomas thought was a hammer.
Thomas said he did not know Hernandez, but “had problems with his step-son.”
After parking his Hummer next to Thomas, “he opened the door and was yelling at me and we started going back and forth ... I knew he wanted to fight,” Thomas told the jury. “I was scared. I thought he had a gun.”
Thomas said he turned onto Ball Road and extinguished his headlights before firing two to four shots toward Hernandez’s SUV on North Amy Lane, then got back in his Navigator and drove home.
Hernandez was found on the ground near the open door of his Hummer, the headlights still on.
Evidence
Aside from the testimony of 15 witnesses for the state and at least three witnesses for the defense, the jury also considered evidence such as recorded interviews, surveillance video and forensics.
The crime scene covered at least two city blocks, starting at the Dollar General and ending near the intersection of North Amy Lane and Ball Road.
A bullet casing was found on Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard in front of the store’s driveway, two were found near the Ball Road and Amy Lane intersection, and another casing was located on the running board of Thomas’ Navigator.
On Wednesday morning the last witness for the state, Jeffrey Kelly, an investigator with the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Lab, testified that all four bullet casings found at the sprawling crime scene came from the same 9 mm caliber pistol.
Waldman said investigators determined that the fatal shot came from more than 151 feet away.
Thomas lived on North Ann Boulevard, in the same neighborhood where Hernandez was shot. Police located the white Navigator in the driveway and interviewed Thomas for about 15 minutes on Sept. 6.
“He told us that he woke up at 7 p.m., smoked marijuana with some friends and played video games until 9 p.m.,” Duiker said.
Thomas told police that he had not left his residence during the time the shooting took place, but his friends did not support his alibi.
“You basically busted every alibi and story Larry Thomas told you?” Waldman asked Duiker, rhetorically. “And he didn’t mention anything about self-defense?”
“No, he told us he was not involved in the shooting but had heard about it,” Duiker said.
Video surveillance shows Thomas pulling into the Dollar General at 8:29 p.m., and then both vehicles leaving, bumper-to-bumper, at 8:32. The 911 call took place at 8:35 p.m., according to court testimony
