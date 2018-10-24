Elevated lead levels within The Gun Range, 2401 S. Fort Hood St., have been recorded, according to a press release from the Bell County Public Health District.
“We have been notified by representatives of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) that an inspection at The Gun Range has identified elevated lead levels within the building,” the release reads.
Potential customers should be aware that sampling during the inspection identified lead on surfaces in the areas of the facility frequented by customers, as well as airborne lead levels behind the firing lines that exceeded permissible exposure limits to workers.
This is not considered an environmental or public health issue as the lead is contained within the building, according to the release. Surrounding areas are considered safe.
The OSHA inspection is in progress, the Health District does not have any further information or additional detail. For more information about the OSHA Citation and Notification of Penalty issued to The Gun Range, contact the OSHA office in Austin at 512-374-0271.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.