The Central Texas Council of Governments has announced that its Text to 9-1-1 service is now available in Bell County. Text to 9-1-1 allows people who are unable to make a voice call to send a text to request emergency services.
The texts are sent as normal messages, with 911 in the recipient field. Once the text is sent, the 9-1-1 system will send an automated message asking the individual for the address of the emergency. This opens the text session between 9-1-1 and the individual needing emergency services.
It is important to remember that text to 9-1-1 services should only be used in an emergency situation when the sender is unable to speak, the CTCOG said in a Friday press release. Examples include if the person is deaf, hard-of-hearing, speech impaired, or when speaking out loud would put the individual in danger, such as in an abduction, active shooter or domestic abuse situation.
When texting 9-1-1, the sender needs to know the exact location and the nature of the emergency.
Currently, Text-to-9-1-1 is only available with the four major wireless carriers: AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless™.
For more information about Text-to-9-1-1, please contact Becky Cooley at 254-770-2378 or Rebecca.Cooley@ctcog.org.
You can also visit the COG’s website at www.ctcog.org.
