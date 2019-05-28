The Bell County Attorney’s office argued in a brief that ousted Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown does not have the legal grounds or evidence to appeal a jury’s decision to remove her from office.
Brown was the Precinct 4, Place 1, justice of the peace until mid-February when a 12-member Bell County jury — which included four black women, a black man, and at least two Hispanic women — removed her from that position.
Brown did not respond to an FME News Service request to comment on Tuesday.
The 80-year-old Killeen Democrat in late April filed an appeal with the El Paso-based Texas Eighth District Court of Appeals to regain her position so she can “officially” resign from office.
That, Assistant County Attorney Susan Parker stated in a response to the ousted judge’s appeal, is not possible. An appeals court has limited options — none of which would meet Brown’s request, Parker said.
Furthermore, Brown — who was first elected in 2016, becoming the first black woman to serve as a JP in Bell County’s history — wants $100,000 in compensation.
“The compensation I request will also provide me some relief for duly earned wages I would have received during the remaining two years of my four-year term had I been allowed to complete my four-year service,” Brown said in her appeal.
Like her request to resign from office, Parker stated the appeals court cannot grant her the money she is seeking because that is not an option available. Texas law, Parker wrote, only allows for courts to address costs in civil cases.
In her appeal, Brown failed to provide evidence and court records to support her claims, Parker stated.
One of those claims include that a group of elected officials, lawyers, law enforcement officers and a Temple Daily Telegram reporter colluded to remove Brown as JP because of her gender, race and political affiliation.
“Her statement of the case is insufficient and provides zero record references to support her contentions made therein, while also containing improper factual allegations,” Parker wrote in the brief.
Parker ran through a laundry list of technical mistakes that Brown made in her appeal — including using the incorrect legal terms and not stating the date of her jury trial.
“Are any of these ‘technical’ errors so egregious as to prevent a reasonable understanding of Brown’s desire to avoid her removal from office? Not necessarily so, but these errors are indicative of incompetency and of Brown’s inability to read, understand and follow basic rules which a Justice of the Peace should be able to do,” Parker stated.
The Bell County Attorney’s office addressed Brown’s claim of double jeopardy. The Texas Local Government Code lists a number of civil prosecution reasons for removing an official from office.
A jury determined that Brown had engaged in official misconduct and was incompetent performing her justice of the peace duties.
“As such, the Double Jeopardy Clause of the United States Constitution is not relevant in this situation,” Parker states. “Brown cites no authority, nor is there any, that she could not be removed from office pursuant to (Texas Local Government Code) Chapter 87 even after having been issued a public reprimand and order of additional education by the Texas State Judicial Conduct Commission.”
In October 2017, the State Commission on Judicial Conduct publicly reprimanded Brown for setting a record-breaking $4 billion bond for a Killeen murder suspect. The commission ordered Brown to receive additional education.
In the trial, a doctor testified Brown has a mild neurological condition. Other issues focused on the very low bonds and no bond conditions set for reportedly violent offenders, and that she set bond for her son.
Her public endorsement and $500 campaign contribution to Democrat John Driver in his successful race for County Commissioner was also brought up as not within the judicial code of conduct.
After Brown was removed, the Bell County Commissioners Court in March appointed Killeen Democrat Daryl Peters as the new Precinct 4, Place 1, justice of the peace.
