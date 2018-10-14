By Katelyn Robertson
Killeen Daily Herald
Strong winds caused some power outages throughout the area Saturday, but Killeen was spared the worst of the area’s storms.
Several counties to the east were under a tornado warning for much of the afternoon, with possible tornado sightings reported near Hillsboro, Teague and Corsicana.
Most of the severe weather was found east of Interstate 35 on Saturday afternoon, but the Killeen area was included in the area the National Weather Service was watching for potentially strong storms.
Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties were placed under a tornado watch at 1:27 p.m. along with 18 other Central Texas counties, but the warning was dropped by 4:30 for Coryell and Lampasas.
Bell County’s watch expired at 6 p.m. as storm systems weakened in the area, according to the National Weather Service.
Earlier Saturday afternoon, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported a tornado west of Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 287 in Ellis County, according to the weather service.
According to Dallas television station WFAA, a storm with rotation went through Waxahachie, leaving damage at Waxahachie High School, where light poles were knocked down and a bus was overturned.
Oncor Energy reported several Killeen-area outages on its website as wind gusts topping out at 44 mph swept through the area.
Some portions of Harker Heights remained without power until early Saturday evening, as Oncor crews worked to make repairs.
Chances for rain and heavy storms are expected to return this afternoon as a cold front pushes through the area. This system may bring heavy rains, strong winds, and possibly hail.
Temperatures behind the front will be markedly cooler, with highs Monday topping out in the upper 40s to low 50s across Central Texas.
Low temperatures are expected to be in the upper 40s through Wednesday, before a gradual warming trend at the end of the week. Daytime highs are forecast to be in the mid- to upper 60s by Saturday.
Rain chances are at 40 percent for today and rise to 80 percent Monday and Tuesday before dropping off to 30 percent Wednesday.
