Vehicle Registration

The Bell County Vehicle Registration Killeen Annex is located at 307 Priest Drive in Killeen.

 Felisa Cardenas

The Bell County Vehicle Registration and Tax Assessor-Collector’s Offices will be closed on Wednesday, Oct.  23.

Deputy Clerks in Bell County Vehicle Registration will participate in a "Staff Enrichment Day" during regular working hours to include Customer Service training, Cybersecurity training, and Texas DMV training and updates, according to a news release from Bell County.

