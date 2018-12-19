The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 will seek to eliminate public elections for its board of directors after deciding Wednesday to seek expansion of the district’s 34-year-old voting boundaries.
In a 3-1 vote at a special meeting Wednesday, the board decided to pursue an amendment to its charter that would expand the district’s voting boundaries to all of its wholesale water customers, including Killeen, Copperas Cove, Belton, Harker Heights, Fort Hood, Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 and 439 Water Supply Corporation.
The district’s current boundaries only include the 1984 city limits of Killeen. Directors Allen Cloud, Don Farek and Dr. Mitchell Jacobs voted in support. Director Richard “Dick” Young voted against.
In addition, the board voted to forgo public elections in its proposed new boundaries, instead allowing the governing bodies of those entities to appoint directors to the board on staggered terms. The new board would include nine members, with three representatives from Killeen, and one each from the other entities listed above.
Any changes to the district’s boundaries and representation would require an act of the 86th Texas Legislature, which convenes in January.
The district is the wholesale water provider to the city of Killeen and was formed in 1952.
In May, the district held its first contested in 24 years with Young elected to his first term on the board and incumbent Cloud re-elected from the field of three. Former Director Mike Miller, a former Harker Heights City Councilman, finished in third.
This story will be updated.
