Vibrant green husks danced their way through the air from cobs to the earth.
This was the scene at the corn shucking competition at the 45th annual Holland Corn Festival held last month. Visitors also had the chance to participate in corn eating, seed spitting and corncob-bobbing contests.
Organizer Jill Marwitz was satisfied with the event’s turnout.
“It’s a good time to be together, and to bring people to our town. It’s good for the community,” she said.
The abundance of corn at this festival makes it clear it is a major crop in Central Texas.
Around 45,000 acres of corn are grown in Bell County, Richard Cortese, a farmer and former Bell County commissioner, said. Nearly all of it is used for feed, including for poultry and cattle.
“They do a study every year of what congressional districts produce the most corn. This (31st) congressional district — Williamson and Bell counties — is the No. 2 corn-growing district in the state,” Cortese said. “That’s pretty important.”
Farming generates its own set of challenges. Producers are facing a growing danger to their crops in the form of wildlife — most notably feral hogs.
“They are a huge threat to corn in Bell County,” Cortese said.
Tens of millions of dollars were allotted in the last U.S. Department of Agriculture farm bill to start pilot projects to try to eradicate the hogs in specific areas.
Cortese said Texas has five or six counties in a pilot study. The goal is to get rid of 90 to 95 percent of the hogs in each county.
Loss of arable land is another obstacle.
“Development happens in all of these counties,” Cortese said. “We’re losing lots and lots of acres every year to not just houses, but expansion of the population.”
Fresh corn is plentiful and popping up at local stores and farmers markets — a true sign of Texas summers.
Holland celebrates the corn harvest with the most fanfare, with events that celebrate the popular vegetable.
At a corn-eating competition, melted butter dripped down the arms of the competitors while half-chewed kernels plastering their faces. Fans wildly cheered them on.
For another year, corn was king.
