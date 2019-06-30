BELTON — The combined choirs of four churches and an orchestra put on a dazzling performance Sunday afternoon for the 48th annual God and Country concert at the First Baptist Church in Belton.
“What a great joy it is to join our choirs together to worship the Lord,” said the Rev. Andy Davis, pastor of First Baptist Church in Belton. “What a place to be in — Belton and Bell County — for the 100th Fourth of July parade. We’re excited about Thursday and hope you plan to attend. … It’s going to be a great week of celebration.”
In the opening prayer, the Rev. Joe Loughlin, pastor of First Baptist Church in Temple, invited “the work of your Spirit in our lives, our churches and in our land. Our problem is that we are no longer one nation. We are divided and fragmented. We will pray the prayer of the Lord Jesus, ‘Make us one.’”
Belton Mayor Pro Tem Wayne Carpenter greeted the near-capacity crowd on behalf of the city. “God bless America and God bless us,” he said.
The orchestra, directed by Gary Bledsoe, worship pastor of First Baptist Church in Belton, began the one-hour program with an Americana overture. It included portions of “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” “This Land is Your Land” and “God Bless America.”
A video entitled “What a Great Sacrifice” followed. It had scenes of a soldier saying goodbye to his wife and child at an airport. The captions read: “We are grateful for those at home, waiting, loving, hoping. We are grateful. Thank you for your courage. Thank you for your commitment. Thank you for your sacrifice, for all you’ve given for country and for freedom.”
Davis then led the audience in honoring members of the U.S. armed forces: the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and the National Guard. He also recognized the widows and widowers of those who have served.
“Thank you for your service,” he said. “We are most grateful.”
He then recognized World War II veterans. It’s important to do this while we still can, he said. Only three WWII vets were present, Jack Oliver, Frank Urubek and Charles Thompson, all having served in the Army Air Corps.
“I wish we had time for their stories,” Davis said.
The audience stood while retired U.S. Army Maj. Ed Thomas laid a ceremonial wreath for all who have given their lives for our freedom.
Interspersed with three more short videos, the choir and orchestra performed “Mansions of the Lord,” “My Country ‘Tis of Thee,” “God Bless America” and “It is Well with my Soul.”
The choirs were from the First Baptist churches of Belton, Salado and Temple and Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church in Temple. The Belton Police Department Color Guard presented and retired the colors. Susan Montgomery played the organ and Jayne Bledsoe the piano.
