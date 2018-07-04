BELTON — There is a long road ahead as this city assembles its budget for the 2019 fiscal year.
The first steps in that journey began last week. That’s when City Manager Sam Listi detailed some of Belton’s top goals and challenges for the budget.
Despite being in the first few weeks of the 2019 budget process, the city is expecting weak revenues and a tight general fund. Estimates show general fund revenue growing by $200,000.
“There are a lot of projects and not as much revenue. I realize this year is going to be pretty tight for us,” Councilman David K. Leigh said in June.
REVENUE HURDLES
Two of the city’s highest hurdles deal with funding.
The first — and likely the most pressing — is dealing with the loss of $450,000 stemming from Belton losing its emergency medical services contract with Bell County. Sometime in the fall, American Medical Response, the Colorado-based company to which the county contracted its ambulance service, will completely take over the areas outside of Belton city limits.
“Managing the loss of county EMS revenue is a challenge,” Listi said.
Although the city is tightening its revenues by $150,000 for the next three years, the city manager told the City Council finding a balance for resources will be a common denominator going forward.
“That will be an ongoing theme in the budget as you see budgets come forward to you in relation to balancing the resources and the needs out there,” Listi said.
The other hurdle is finding a permanent pool of money for street maintenance. Now in its fourth year, Belton’s street maintenance plan has seen rocky paths to approval. It looks like more of the same is coming.
Public Works Director Angellia Points told the City Council in March that future funding is uncertain. Last year, city staffers cobbled together a pot of $731,000 for street maintenance.
To adequately keep up with the street maintenance plan — which was developed by Lee Engineering in 2014 — Belton would need to dedicate $1.2 million annually.
In the coming year, the City Council will analyze Belton’s main funding sources — sales tax, property and fees — to find an equilibrium between revenues and projects.
Three of Belton’s goals for the 2019 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1, may help ease its revenue strains.
Those three targets are: Continuing the construction of the South Belton sewer and water lines; implementing the results of its retail and hotel studies; and the further redevelopment of downtown.
The trio of objectives has the potential to bump revenues.
Listi said the sewer project is critical to Belton’s southern development. Once complete, the sewer will stretch from Holland Road to the Lampasas River.
“The whole point of this was to open South Belton up to development,” Points said in January.
The city manager said Belton will continue to work with the Texas Department of Transportation to widen Loop 121. That project carries an estimated $33 million price tag. Of that, Belton will have to pay about $850,000 for its share of the endeavor.
“This is a project we’ve been talking with TxDOT for probably 18 months or two years pretty aggressively,” Listi said in April. “It’s an important project. We all drive it.”
A wider Loop 121 may be coming, at the earliest, in 2021.
The city will also continue to dive into the long-awaited Lake-to-Lake Road that will Lake Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Lake. It would serve as a parallel to Interstate 35, and has been in the works since 1999.
Just in city limits, Belton has acquired 80 percent to 90 percent of the easements needed, spokesman Paul Romer said. Part of the remaining land needed is owned by the U.S. Corps of Engineers.
“The Lake-to-Lake Road alignment — and the Corps of Engineers is involved with that — is an ongoing discussion that we hope to make some progress on this year,” Listi said.
