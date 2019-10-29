TRAFFIC

At about 2:28 a.m. this morning an 18-wheeler struck multiple vehicles, including a Belton fire engine, near the I-14 overpass on southbound I-35, according a city of Belton news release.

The fire engine was on the scene blocking off lanes for an earlier wreck when the 18-wheeler struck the engine, a tow truck and a vehicle it was towing. Three firefighters were in the engine when the crash occurred and suffered what appear to be minor injuries. They were transported to Scott & White Hospital as a precaution.

