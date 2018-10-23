Belton and Killeen are now part of a group of nearly two dozen Texas cities suing Spectrum for allegedly underpaying cable franchise fees, according to local officials.
The lawsuit was filed in McLennan County on Friday, said Thomas Brocato, an attorney with the Austin-based Lloyd Gosselink law firm, which is representing the cities.
Texas requires cable companies pay cities a 5 percent franchise for operating in the public right of way. Money collected from that fee must be used for cable-system infrastructure.
In June, 33 cities had already filed suit against Spectrum — the name under which Charter Communications operates in the Lone Star State. Combined, the cities say, the telecommunications company owes more than $2.52 million, according to an analysis from Richardson-based NewGen Strategies.
Belton was among more than two dozen cities that contracted with NewGen Strategies to estimate how much Spectrum undercut its franchise fees. This cost Belton $2,400, and did not need the City Council’s approval.
Belton spokesman Paul Romer said in June that the City Council did not need to approve a formal resolution to proceed with the lawsuit.
The Killeen City Council voted 6-0 to sue Spectrum in June. Killeen is seeking $151,486 in back fees.
Killeen is retaining the Lloyd Gosselink law firm for $25,237.
