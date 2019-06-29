BELTON — A downtown street party kicked off Belton’s week-long Fourth of July celebration Saturday, with live performances on two stages going into the night.
The barbecue has always started festivities in the past, said Michele Moore, events and media coordinator for the Belton Chamber of Commerce,
“It’s different this year,” she said. “This is our first street party.”
Vista Real Estate sponsored the stage on Central Avenue in front of the Bell County Courthouse. Jay White and the Blues Commanders opened there, followed by Grupo Pression, Michael Carubelli and rising country star Holly Tucker. The Pavilion Stage at the Gin welcomed the First Cavalry Division Rock Band, followed by Johnny Bowlin and the Fair Weather Winds.
On the courthouse lawn, Kayla Clayton, Vista office manager, and her crew were passing out hand-held fans and drink holders to help people beat the heat. Activities for the children included bowling, checkers, bean bag toss, washers and face painting.
“Vista loves to give back to our community,” she said. “The Fourth of July is a holiday that we love.”
Around the corner, Mandy Ware of Belton and her crew were busy meeting the demand for Spunky Lady Lemonade. They crushed the lemons onsite and added puree of watermelon, strawberry or peach for flavor.
“We even have jalapeno lemonade,” she said.
She and her “lemon aide” Danielle Jones, a teacher at Belton High School, will have their tent up for the Thursday parade, she said. They get help from Ware’s two daughters, McKenna and Maci. Her husband, Chris, and their son, Maddox, set things up and make ice runs.
Ware and Jones have been in the venture for two years and make a lot of weekend events. They also do private parties and weddings.
As to how they got into it, she said, she was learning to be a distiller when she and McKenna made some terrible lemonade. They set out to discover the best way to make it.
“We experimented with different sugar, lemons, everything,” she said. “When you want lemonade, you want ice cold and you want fresh.”
They shake the final product like a mixed drink, pour it into a 32-ounce glass and sell it for $5. On the last Fourth of July in Belton, they sold out 40 gallons of lemonade in an hour and 45 minutes — before they got rained out, she said.
While his group was setting up, Jay White mused about past Fourth of July celebrations in Belton.
“I remember I rode in the parade last year,” he said. “Before that I rode in the parade with the Dog Ridge 4-H Club. I was about 10 years old.”
When he grew up, he said, the celebration was a big thing — the parade, the carnival, the rodeo.
“I had friends who were sons of cowboys,” White said. “We’d have relatives from California. They would come just for the rodeo and parade. It was my favorite thing growing up. I loved it even better than Christmas.”
As an adult, he said, he was amazed to get behind the scenes and see how hard all the volunteers have to work, and how well coordinated it has to be.
“To be a part of the 100-year celebration is just an honor,” he said.
