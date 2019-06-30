Those traveling just across Belton Lake will soon find a new housing development northwest of Temple.
This housing development, located in the northwest portion of Temple’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, was approved Thursday in a 4-0 vote by the Temple City Council, with Councilwoman Jessica Walker absent.
“Overall, we are seeing pretty balanced growth really in all four sectors of the community, which is great from a planning perspective,” said Brian Chandler, Temple director of planning.
The subdivision — which will be named The Enclave at Lake Belton — will contain 34 properties with the smallest lot being .74 of an acre and the largest lot at 18.81 acres. Construction of the subdivision will be done in two phases, with the first phase building on 15 lots. The second phase will build on 19 lots.
This new subdivision will in the Belton Independent School District.
Other lake area subdivisions have been approved recently.
In Morgan’s Point Resort, roads have been constructed for the Cliffs at Lake Belton, a 37-lot luxury home development just east of Camp Kachina on the city’s western side. At least 11 of the lakeside properties have been sold, according to a promotional flyer.
These developments are only a portion of the construction underway in the region.
“Surprisingly, Temple has mostly been split (on development), there have been just as many homes built in the south part of the city as there has been in the west in the past year,” Jared Bryan, Temple Area Builders Association president, said.
“The region is growing and that is predominant. We have been seeing a population shift as people continue to move out of the center of Austin. There are a lot of factors that make Temple a desirable place.”
At this time, the developer for The Enclave at Lake Belton is not seeking to have the subdivision become part of Temple with a voluntary annexation, nor does the city want to annex the subdivision due to the its location in northwest Bell County. Because of this, the development will be contracting local companies for water services and will be using septic services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.