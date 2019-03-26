A 20-year-old Belton man is dead after two vehicles hit him early Tuesday morning on State Highway 195, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
John Thomas Stubbs was pronounced dead close to 5 a.m. Tuesday five miles north of Florence on the state highway, said Sgt. Robbie Barrera in a news release.
Stubbs was outside his disabled vehicle in the roadway when two northbound vehicles, a 2003 Ford F150 and 2015 Nissan Altima, struck him, according to Barrera.
