Belton motorcylist dies in Harker Heights crash

A 58-year-old Belton woman is dead after she flipped her motorcycle Wednesday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights.
According to Heights police, emergency services responded to a single vehicle motorcycle traffic accident at 9:21 a.m.
Upon arrival, first responders located the victim, who was the only person involved in the accident.
Police said a preliminary investigation indicated the victim was operating a 2010 Honda Goldwing Trike motorcycle eastbound on East Central Texas Expressway when she slowed to make a right turn onto a private drive. The victim then lost control of her motorcycle in the turn, causing the vehicle to flip over off of the roadway.
The victim was transported to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center-Temple by Heights EMS, where she later died.
Justice of the Peace David Barfield pronounced the rider dead at 10:14 a.m.
Police said no autopsy has been ordered, but a blood sample was ordered for toxicology.
One member of the family has been notified, but the victim’s identity is being withheld until all of the next of kin have been notified.
Heights police continue to investigate the incident.
