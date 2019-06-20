BELTON — Belton Police were at the scene Wednesday morning of a fatal car accident that occurred at about 7:31 a.m. in the 2400 block of East Sixth Avenue, city of Belton spokesman Paul Romer said.
Jeremy Puryear, 41, of Killeen, died in the crash.
The fatality occurred near the Temple-Belton Wastewater Treatment Plant.
A black Ford Mustang left the road and crashed into a chain link fence that enclosed a storage area located at the west side at the plant, Romer said. Just past the storage area was another fence that surrounded a construction area.
Puryear wore a seatbelt, Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield said.
Some people heard the crash, saw the car and went to assist, Duffield said.
Duffield pronounced Puryear dead at 8:14 a.m. The body was sent to Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for an autopsy.
