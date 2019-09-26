Bacon fest

Ara Yauk tosses some sriracha-coated bacon-wrapped buffalo wings in a bowl at last year’s Bacon, Blues & Brews festival in Belton.

 FME News Service | File

Craft beer, bacon creations and blues bops are all on Belton’s menu this weekend.

The city’s third annual Bacon, Blues & Brews Festival will take place Friday and Saturday in the area around the historic Bell County Courthouse, 101 W. Central Ave. The event will feature live music, Texas breweries and a bacon cook-off.

