Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow was temporarily evacuated after a report that a student was in possession of bomb-making materials.
A phone call was first made at about 8:49 a.m. to the Temple Police Department, but the call was referred to the Belton Police Department and Belton Independent School District, spokeswoman Ellen Morton said.
No threat against the campus was reported. According to a statement from Belton Independent School District Superintendent Susan Kincannon, a parent reported finding bomb making materials in their child’s bedroom. The parent reported the finding to the Temple Police Department.
Belton ISD spokeswoman Elizabeth Cox confirmed that the child in question is a student at New Tech.
“The parent report does not include any threats to the campus, but as a precaution law enforcement recommended a thorough sweep of the school to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” Kincannon said.
During the sweep of the campus, New Tech students were moved to the Pittenger Fine Arts Center on North Wall Street. They were returned by early afternoon.
Kincannon said that parents who have further questions can call the district at (254) 215-2000.
“The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority, and we are grateful for the partnership with our local law enforcement agencies,” she said.
