Beto O’Rourke, the El Paso Congressman running against Ted Cruz for U.S. Senate, will make his third trip to Killeen on Saturday morning to engage in a different kind of run.
O’Rourke’s campaign, Beto for Texas, will host a Killeen “running town hall,” which will give members of the public a chance to meet with O’Rourke and ask him questions on policies and issues, while enjoying a 2- to 3-mile jog at the same time.
“Running this campaign with people instead of PACs or special interests allows us to return to Killeen so we can continue listening and learning from those we want to serve and represent,” said O’Rourke in a press release. “Whether it’s talking about how we make sure every one of us can see a doctor, how we protect Medicare and Social Security or how we get Texans working in good paying jobs, I leave these town halls with a better understanding of the big, bold, important issues our state wants to lead on.”
O’Rourke has hosted town halls similar to this one in cities like Austin. Before the run, he introduces himself and the issues he cares about. During the run, individuals have the opportunity to jog alongside and carry on a conversation with O’Rourke, or pose a question. There are opportunities for breaks during and after the run in which O’Rourke will pause and take questions from the group of fellow runners.
This free event starts at 6 a.m. Saturday at the Community Center Park, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen. Runners should come dressed in athletic clothing with jogging shoes and will meet up at the playground next to the dog park.
Those wishing to attend can reserve a spot online through the betofortexas.com website or on the Killeen Run with Beto Facebook event page.
O’Rourke will also be at Scott & White Park in Temple for a block walk from 8:45 a.m. to noon Saturday before traveling north to Waco.
Internal polls must be revealing troubling data for a Dem to campaign in PURPLE Rep KILLzone. Cruz will be reelected after he dispatches BeatBoy.
