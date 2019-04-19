NOLANVILLE — The Nolanville Food Pantry received a $4,000 gift this week after a local fisherman did well in a recent fishing tournament.
The results of a fishing tournament at Port Aransas sponsored by McCourt and Sons Quarry Equipment of LaGrange netted a 15-pound black drum fish for Nolanville resident Rufino Villa. His boat partner, Michael Babcock. pulled in a 14-pound trout. They won second place for their total fish weight. Villa chose to give the prize money to the local food pantry as part of the charity tournament.
Add $1,000 to the check presented Thursday for the boat catch and the biggest fish reeled in by Villa, and the total donation to the Nolanville Food Pantry ended up at $4,000.
Greg Vasut, territory manager for McCourt and Sons, said the charity tournament began four years ago. Two tournaments have been held so far. “Hurricane Harvey decided to come and disturb the third one. This is the first year back and it was a big success,” Vasut said.
Nolanville Food Pantry Director Mary McDonald told the Herald that this presentation was a complete surprise.
“Instead of this marvelous gift coming down from above, it came to us from the water below as a result of this fishing tournament. I’ll admit this has been a unique experience,” McDonald said.
The donation will be used to purchase meat for the pantry.
According to McDonald, meat is one of the pantry’s most precious commodities and is very expensive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.