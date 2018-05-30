A wreck involving a tractor-trailer and a car at the intersection of Hallmark Avenue and Second Street in Killeen on Tuesday morning snarled traffic while the Killeen Police Department’s Hazardous Materials team investigated a fuel leak, an official said on Wednesday.
“The 18-wheeler was carrying jet fuel and the collision caused a leak of the fuel,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman. “The fire department and the HAZMAT team were called out to the scene to assist.”
Miramontez said officers were told the tractor-trailer was turning southbound onto Hallmark Avenue when it collided with a white car.
“The driver and passenger of the car were transported to Metroplex Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the driver of the 18-wheeler reported no injuries.”
Officers were dispatched at approximately 10:47 a.m., she said.
Several streets around the intersection were closed until officers cleared the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.