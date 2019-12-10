Rain

Three motorists travel down Florence Road outside the Herald offices Tuesday. A cold front brought rain to the Killeen area.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

A cold front brought rain and cold with drastic temperature changes to the Killeen area.

The highest recorded temperature at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport Monday was 81 degrees, according to Sarah Barnes, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

