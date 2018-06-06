HARKER HEIGHTS — Harker Heights was filled with the sound of honking horns as around 500 area children explored different vehicles during Big Truck Day on Wednesday morning.
The Harker Heights Police Department brought a patrol unit, an ATV and the SWAT team’s Humvee, as well as a motorcycle. There was also a fire truck, construction equipment, a street sweeper, and many other trucks and vehicles; every city department was represented. Scott and White McLane Children’s Hospital also landed a helicopter, and Fort Hood brought two military vehicles out to the event.
And for children who still had energy to burn, there were big truck bouncies to jump in, too.
Ashley Neidig of Killeen brought her 3-year-old son, Landon, and she said though he was fascinated with everything, he liked the dump truck and excavator the best.
“He plays with his toys in the sand pit, but then he saw the live versions ... he said, ‘Oh wow! Big tires!’ He loves the tires for some reason,” she said. “This is something for all genders, and for the whole family.”
Big Truck Day was part of the Harker Heights Public Library’s Big Summer Reading Club Opening Party, which included games, music, and crafts. It also gave people a chance to sign up for the library’s summer reading club, for ages 0 through adult, and see the summer programs and workshops on offer for the summer.
Library Director Lisa Youngblood said of the big truck event, “It is a great way for people to talk to the community helpers and workers.” It also fits the library’s motto: “Building a community of readers.”
Youngblood said that last year the total number of participants was 1,114 for the summer reading program, with a total of books and hours read of 39,224. She hopes to top those numbers this year.
You do not need to be a member of the Harker Heights Public Library to join their summer reading club. For more information, visit the library’s web site at http://www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/index.php/2011-11-22-17-14-10/library
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.