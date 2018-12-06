Funeral services of Bishop Nathaniel Holcomb, the Christian House of Prayer founder and longtime pastor who died last week, are underway.
The funeral started at 11 a.m. today at Christian House of Prayer, 3300 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of Holcomb’s funeral arrangements. The family will be having a private burial on another date.
Holcomb's wife, Valerie Holcomb, who is now the head pastor of the church, told the congregation on Sunday his doctors had only recently diagnosed him with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, which led to his death.
The Herald is streaming the funeral at http://kdhnews.com/memorial/ at 11 a.m.
