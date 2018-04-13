One bird species can now roost easy.
The black-capped vireo, a small songbird that nests in the Fort Hood training area, is being removed from the list of endangered and threatened species, according to a press release from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The bird was listed in 1987 primarily due to the impacts of habitat loss and nest parasitism by brown-headed cowbirds, according to the release. Cowbirds dupe the vireos into raising cowbird chicks at the cost of the survival of their own young. In addition, during this time-period Texas had a prevalence of goats on the landscape that were browsing on shrubs and reducing the shrub cover that vireos need.
There were only about 350 birds known to exist in the late 1980s.
Conservation efforts were made by FWS, with the states of Oklahoma and Texas, the U.S. Army, private landowners and non-governmental organizations to protect and recover the vireo.
There are now more than 14,000 birds estimated across the vireo’s breeding range of Oklahoma, Texas and Mexico.
"I’m proud of our Natural Resources team for their application of sound science to demonstrate military training is compatible with the black capped vireo recovery. I also appreciate the efforts of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to fully understand our training and readiness requirements, striking a balance between Fort Hood’s mission and endangered species management,” said Col. Henry Perry, Fort Hood's garrison commander, in the release. "This delisting results from decades of collaboration between the Fish and Wildlife Service and stakeholders like Fort Hood."
To ensure black-capped vireo populations remain healthy and stable into the future, the wildlife service has developed a post delisting monitoring plan with the states of Texas and Oklahoma, Fort Hood, Fort Sill and The Nature Conservancy of Texas. The plan describes the methods to monitor the status of the vireo and its habitat, in cooperation with partners for a 12-year period and provides a strategy for identifying and responding to any future population declines or habitat loss.
Visit www.fws.gov for more information.
