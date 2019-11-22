Ronnie Russell

Ronnie Russell, is the creator of Black Business Week, Texas Black Pages and now founder of Innovation Black Chamber.

One man’s goal to start a local black chamber of commerce in Killeen will be underway next year. 

Founder Ronnie Russell described the reason behind starting Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce as “a sustainment package for black businesses in the area.”

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald fulltime in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. Monique grew up in Killeen.

