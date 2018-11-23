Area residents who aren’t keen on the bustling Black Friday crowds still have the opportunity to secure good deals and support local entrepreneurs.
Several events are scheduled for Small Business Saturday in area cities, ranging everywhere from pet stores to candy shops to boutiques.
KILLEEN
A pop-up market featuring independently owned business vendors will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Central Texas Business Resource Center, 300 Cheyenne Drive, Room 101, in Killeen.
“The event is for small businesses to showcase their products and services and grow our community,” said the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce in a news release.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Small Business Saturday kick-off party open to the public at the Cove Terrace Shopping Center.
Santa and Olaf from the Disney movie “Frozen” will be available for pictures and coffee, hot chocolate, goodies, giveaways and more will be distributed.
Several businesses in Cove are offering special deals in celebration, such as Candy Outfitters, 185 W. Business U.S. Highway 190, offering 25 percent off storewide. Soggy Doggies at 301 W. Business U.S. 190 will offer magnets and treats for all clients, and many other small businesses will have deals of their own.
Maps indicating where participating businesses are located will be distributed by the Cove chamber.
Additionally, Kitten Foster and Rescue is hosting a Black Friday Kitten Adoption Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at Pet Supplies Plus, 1212 E. Highway 190, Copperas Cove.
HARKER HEIGHTS
American Express, the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce and small business owners will team up from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today for an event making use of passports. Those passports are now available to be picked up at the Chamber offices, 552 E. Farm-to-Market 2410, Suite B.
Participating small businesses will have a self-inking stamp that will be provided by the Chamber. When a person makes a purchase, the business will stamp their passport.
If that group goes out and fills up their passport card on Small Business Saturday and brings it back to the Chamber, the first 25 will receive a bag of goodies and have their names added to a collection for a drawing to win a special prize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.