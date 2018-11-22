On a regular day, hunting for deals at a local store can feel a bit like prospecting — you never know exactly what you’re going to find.
But there was “gold in them thar hills” on Thursday for the hundreds of local shoppers gathered in line at the JCPenney in the Killeen Mall seeking early Black Friday deals.
At 2 p.m., the store opened its doors for early Black Friday shoppers on the lookout for a steal — and shoppers there were.
In lead-up to the opening, more than 300 were in line for the store, including Marjorie Thomas, 76, who was on the hunt for a gaming system for her grandchildren.
“Everyone seems to shop online nowadays,” she said, sipping on a sweet tea. “I still like the waiting around.”
Blake Fall said it was his first time waiting in line for Black Friday, but had his eye on a 55-inch TV deal.
“I’ve got a spot for it right on my bedroom wall,” he said.
Among some of the deals at the store were a $199.99 Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft bundle, a $399.99 55-inch LG UHD 4-K LED television and a $995 Samsung 25.5-cubic-foot, three-door French door refrigerator.
The Killeen Mall scheduled to open its doors at 7 a.m. today for shoppers.
According to The Associated Press, retailers were expected to add as many as 650,000 new seasonal positions nationally this holiday season in anticipation of heavy retail sales.
Walmart, which has multiple stores in the Killeen area, was prepping for today on the heels of its 11th straight quarter of increased sales, according to the AP.
“It’s a proxy for stores. If you run good stores, people will want to go to them,” said Walmart U.S. CEO Greg Foran, who will be on a plane from 2 p.m. to midnight Thanksgiving visiting stores and monitoring the sales.
According to its website, Walmart began offering its Black Friday deals on Wednesday, including $199 PS4 and Xbox One bundles, $59 Instant Pots, and $99 Google Home Hub, among other deals.
Target, which operates one location in Harker Heights, opened Black Friday deals Thursday, with a $69.95 Instant Pot 7-in-1 Duo 6-quart, a $349.99 TCL 55-inch Roku 4K Smart TV, and a $119.95 Fitbit Charge 3.
All those deals are scheduled to continue today.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.