HARKER HEIGHTS — The Friday after Thanksgiving is a day that traditionally sends countless shoppers to retail stores looking for discounts. The annual Black Friday event was no different in the Killeen area.

The parking lots of retailers such as Target and Best Buy were full throughout the day Friday, as was the parking lot of the Killeen Mall.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.