About 50 to 75 homeless residents were provided breakfast and a bagged lunch Saturday morning at the Moss Rose Community Center.
Theresa Williams, a 7-Eleven franchisee and member of Black Women in Business, organized the event. She and her husband supplied most of the food. The rest was donated by other 7-Eleven franchisees.
“They told us to go for about 30 people, but if more people don’t show up, we’re planning to feed maybe 50 to 75,” Williams said. “We’re going to get some to-go plates and actually go out on the street and find people and give them the same opportunity.”
Members of Black Women in Business and other 7-Eleven franchisees also donated clothing items for the homeless people to select from.
Williams and the others organized the event a couple of weeks ago in response to the closed homeless shelter Killeen, where a tent city has formed.
“We were talking about kind of doing this more frequently until they come up with a solution on what they’re going to do with them out there (at tent city),” Williams said.
Tony Hobbs, 68, was grateful for Williams and the support she gave to the homeless.
He said there is a common misconception that the homeless will take assistance for granted and get involved with drugs and alcohol.
However, he said many are genuine people who have just fallen on hard times. After saying that, he became overcome with emotion, spending several seconds wiping tears from his eyes.
Joe Salinas, a homeless man and resident of the tent city, came to the community center for the breakfast. He said he has been amazed at the support from the community, especially since the closing of the shelter.
Breakfast items were sausage patties, scrambled eggs, toast, grits, biscuits and gravy and french toast. Bagged lunches included either a ham or turkey sandwich, chips, a cookie, peanuts and crackers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.