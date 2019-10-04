Blackjack brigade

Military vehicles for the upcoming deployment are loaded on a boat headed for Europe.

 1st Cavalry Division 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team Facebook page

Leaders from the 1st Cavalry Division are scheduled to case the colors of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at Cooper Field, according to a Friday afternoon press release from Fort Hood.

The Blackjack Brigade will deploy to Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.