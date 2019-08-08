Blood Drive 1

The Carter BloodCare bus awaits blood donors in the parking lot of H-E-B Plus in Copperas Cove in June 2019. The mobile donation center was collecting blood as part of the 16th annual H-E-B Challenge blood drive.

 David Perdue | Herald

A blood drive is being hosted by AdventHealth of Central Texas from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. 

The drive will be at 2201 S. Clear Creek Road in conference rooms three and four. 

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

