AdventHealth Central Texas will host a blood drive for Carter BloodCare from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday in the main hospital conference rooms at 2201 S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen. All donors will receive a gift card for Cinemark movie tickets.
Those interested in donating should be a least 18 years of age and be in generally good health. Also, all donors will need to present a valid photo ID at the time of donation. For more information, please call 254-519-8202.
