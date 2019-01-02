It is estimated that each month, approximately 1,100 units of blood are needed to support local patients in the Baylor Scott & White Health system. And for Killeen residents who want to donate blood, the BS&W Health system mobile blood bank will be at an area near you Friday.
The mobile blood drive is slated from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Killeen Fire Department, 201 S. 28th St.
According to BSW Health system’s website, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center–Temple, is the only designated Level 1 trauma center between Dallas and Austin. One important aspect of the Level 1 trauma center is blood supply. Trauma cases typically require the need for a blood transfusion in order to treat the injury and perform the necessary surgeries.
The donation process takes about 30 to 45 minutes from start to finish. During each donation, one pint of blood is collected. The average adult body has between 10 and 12 pints of blood. Blood can be donated every eight weeks, according to the Food and Drug Administration regulations.
To donate, a potential donor must:
- Be at least 17 years old (there is no maximum age limit)
- Have a form of picture identification such as a driver’s license or an employee badge
- Eat a good meal and drink plenty of water prior to donation
- Donors should be in good general health the day of the donation. A donor’s vitals must meet the following guidelines at the time of donation:
- Blood Pressure - Systolic blood pressure must be less than 180 and greater than 90; diastolic blood pressure must be less than 100 and greater than 50.
- Temperature - less than 99.5
- Hematocrit - at least 38 percent for women and at least 39 percent for men
- Pulse - 50–100 beats per minute
- Weight - at least 110 pounds
For more information about blood drives in your area, log on to https://www.bswhealth.com/patient-tools/blood-center/Pages/default.aspx.
