Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:30 p.m. Friday on the Interstate Highway.
Public intoxication was reported at 9:06 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Dean Avenue.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Wales Drive.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at noon Friday in the 1500 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Assault with contact was reported at noon Friday in the 1900 block of Willowbend Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:47 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Second Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Barcelona Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:25 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Industrial Boulevard and South Fort Hood Street.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:57 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Barbara Lane.
Burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony was reported at 12:51 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Dunn Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:35 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Hemlock Drive and Roadrunner Drive.
Copperas Cove
An accident was reported at 5:51 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
Fraud was reported at 9:05 a.m. Friday on Leonard Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:15 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Casa Circle.
An accident was reported at 12:21 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
Fraud was reported along with burglary at 2:46 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Whitney Drive.
Fraud was reported at 3:53 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Northern Dove Lane.
Theft was reported at 3:34 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Phyllis Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 4:49 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Veterans Avenue.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on the weekends.
Lampasas
Theft was reported at 11:40 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious act was reported at 12:54 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:04 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of East Avenue F.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:45 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Naruna Road.
Theft was reported at 5:42 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:45 p.m. Friday on South Highway 183.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 7:45 p.m. Friday on Skyline Road.
Shots fired were reported at 8:39 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Porter.
Loud music was reported at 10:57 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of McLean Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 11:44 p.m. Friday on North Highway 281.
Compiled by Hunter King
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.