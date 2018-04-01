Easter Sunday was a pleasant and sunny day, and Central Texas families took advantage of the weather by taking some family photos after church. As the Texas state flower is the bluebonnet, many people headed out to the fields and the roadsides to take pictures in the blooming bluebonnet fields.
“We came out here after going to church at Grace United Methodist Church in Copperas Cove,” Ed Richter said. Richter was in a bluebonnet field outside the Texas A&M University-Central Texas campus in Killeen with his wife, Carol, their two daughters, Ava, 7, and Ellen, 5, and their three dogs. “We took church photos with just the four of us, and then we went home to get the dogs and come out here.”
Richter said the family has tried to take bluebonnet photos every year for the past two years while they have been living in Texas. This year, the family is moving to Colorado, so this is their last year with bluebonnets.
“We usually have an Easter meal, but this year it is just going to be us, so we are just going to stay at home and have some turkey and barbecue,” Richter said.
The Richters weren’t the only family enjoying the bluebonnets Sunday. Jordan and Aleesha Baxter were out taking photos with their two daughters, Harlowe, 1½ and Scotlin, 4 months.
“We live in Nolanville, and I checked the military wives Facebook page for good places to take Easter photos, and they said to come out here,” Baxter said. “We’ve only been here for eight months, so this is our first Easter taking bluebonnet photos.”
Baxter said after the photos, the family would return home to continue celebrating the holiday.
“Harlowe already got her Easter basket this morning, but we are going to hide some eggs for them to find when we get home,” Baxter said.
Bluebonnet fields weren’t the only place families took photos Easter Sunday. Some people went to the duck pond at Central Texas College.
“We wanted to come out and feed the ducks for a bit, and then we are taking our picture,” Cassara Farley said. Cassara was at the duck pond with her two daughters, Xiomara and Xylia. “After this, we are probably going out to dinner. It can be hard to cook now that we have three kids.”
