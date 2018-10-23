COPPERAS COVE — BNSF Railway will temporarily close the 1st Street railroad crossing Wednesday from approximately 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The street will be closed to motorists between West Avenue C and West Avenue D.
Copperas Cove officials encourage the public — both pedestrians and motorists — to obey temporary street signs and use caution while traveling near the designated area.
Questions or concerns should be directed to city spokesman Kevin Keller at kkeller@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221 extension 6243.
