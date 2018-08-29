Killeen ISD taxpayers can anticipate a 15-cent increase on their taxes in the coming fiscal year, slated to begin Sept. 1.
The increase — which will fund $426 million in taxpayer-approved bonds for school construction — will show up on tax bills sent to district homeowners in October.
The Killen ISD school board approved an overall tax rate of $1.26 per $100 of taxable property value for fiscal year 2019 at a special meeting Tuesday.
This tax rate is more than the 2018 tax rate of $1.11 per $100 of property value, with the increase being in the interest and sinking portion of the budget only, according to the district. The $1.04 portion of the taxes delegated to maintenance/operations will remain the same.
The impact of the new tax rate on the average home in Killeen ISD, valued at $121,311 of taxable value, would be $223 per year, said Chief Financial Officer Megan Bradley.
Voters approved the tax rate increase in May to fund the $426 million school bond program for construction and renovation projects slated to take place across the district over the next three years, according to Chief Communications Officer Terry Abbott.
District officials opened the floor at the meeting for public comments about the proposed tax rate and the 2019 budget, but no speakers volunteered.
The board also approved a $387 million general fund budget, accounting for $391 million in revenue and $387 million in expenditures, according to Abbott.
This includes a 2 percent pay raise for employees this new school year, increasing the starting teacher salary from $46,500 to $47,000, he said.
The budget also accounts for $100,000 in compensatory education funds to provide accelerated instruction for high school students who did not meet end-of-course-requirements, as is legally mandated, according to a board agenda document.
In other business Tuesday, the board discussed filling the seat vacated by Carlyle Walton, initially deliberating in closed session for close to an hour.
Once the meeting reconvened, Board President Corbett Lawler said there was no longer a need to discuss the issue.
The Aug. 20 deadline to declare a special election has passed, so now the board must legally appoint an interim trustee to serve until the next uniform trustee election in May 2019.
The board must make that appointment by Jan. 18, 2019, no later than 180 days after the acceptance of Walton’s July 22 resignation, according to Texas Education Code.
The district has not yet asked for candidates publicly or announced an application procedure for interested parties.
Abbott said that anyone interested in being considered may contact the board President Corbett Lawler directly at 254-634-1776.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.