The Bob Gilmore Senior Center, 2205 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd in Killeen was closed Wednesday afternoon after structural concerns surfaced about the building, according to a city news release. Center operations will be offered at the Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop through Tuesday, and programs will be relocated to Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd until further notice.
Planned renovations to the Gilmore Center required a structural assessment of the building, according to the release issued Wednesday. Initial findings indicate structural concerns, so operations are being relocated as a precaution pending the final report.
“We don’t have all the answers yet and won’t until the structural engineer returns his final report,” said Hilary Shine, Executive Director of Communications for the City of Killeen. “Concerns are with weaknesses in the exterior structure…i.e. walls and roof. We thought it in the best interest of our patrons and staff to relocate until we have more information.”
The Bob Gilmore Senior Center provides recreational and educational activities and classes to the senior citizens in the City of Killeen, including ceramic classes, dancing, exercise, games, movie nights and trips. A hot lunch is also served every day.
