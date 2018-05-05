BELTON – The body of a woman was found Saturday in Belton Lake, officials said.
The body was discovered at about 5:55 p.m. by a fisherman near the Belton Dam.
The woman was retrieved by the Belton Fire Department and transported to Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, where she was later pronounced dead.
The Belton Police Department is investigating the death.
