The body of a man in his mid-20s was recovered Sunday at Temple Lake Park after a possible drowning, Temple Fire and Rescue spokesman Thomas Pechal said. Temple police are investigating the incident.
Various emergency responders were at Temple Lake Park searching for a swimmer who went underwater at 4:57 p.m., Pechal said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.