The Belton-based 439 Water Supply Corp. has issued a boil water notice for some customers due to reduced water pressure.
Customers affected by the notice live on Trails End in Killeen to Tenth Street in Nolanville. Residents on the north and south sides of FM 439 in that area are also affected.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
A rescind notice will be issued when the water is safe to drink.
Customers with questions concerning this matter may contact Erron Lowry at 254-613-3100.
“We apologize for the inconvenience,” the supplier said in a statement.
