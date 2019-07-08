The original boil water notice is issued today for properties located at 4401 to 4511 Oak Vista Circle in southeast Killeen, were canceled according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
Normal water usage may resume immediately.
"Repairs to a water main leak were expected to interrupt water service; however, crews were able to complete the repair without turning the water off. Because water pressure never dropped below 20 pounds per square inch, a boil notice is not necessary," city staff said in the release.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the Water and Sewer Services official at 254-501-6319.
