A boil water notice is issued effective today for properties located at 4401 to 4511 Oak Vista Circle in southeast Killeen, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
A water main leak has interrupted water service. Crews are working to repair the line and restore service. Once service is restored, all water should be boiled prior to consumption.
Affected properties have been notified directly.
Public notice has been issued at Killeentexas.gov and by news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.