Killeen has issued a boil water notice for Friday for the properties located at 1002 N. 38th Street and 3301 E. Rancier Avenue, buildings C102, C103 and C103D.
The city will be replacing a fire hydrant in the area and water service in the area will be disrupted, creating the need to boil water before consuming, according to the city.
