The 439 Water Corporation issued a boil water notice this morning for customers from the north side of Farm-to-Market 439 Loop to the north side of Trail's End, Killeen, and the south side of Farm-to-Market 3219 to the south side of Farm-to-Market 439, Harker Heights.
Customers living in that area who have experienced reduced pressure or no pressure should boil water for consumption, cooking and making ice, according to a news release by the 439 Water Corporation.
